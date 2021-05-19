Annovis' Parkinson's disease treatment ANVS401 shows promise in mid-stage trial
May 19, 2021 4:41 PM ETAnnovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS)ANVSBy: SA News Team1 Comment
- Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) announces positive results from its double-blind, placebo-controlled mid-stage trial for ANVS401, its lead drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD).
- The levels of inflammatory markers in PD patients treated with ANVS401 were "significantly lower" than before treatment, the company said.
- The trial measured four inflammatory markers that are very prevalent in the brains of AD and of PD patients. Each of the markers showed statistically significant reduction after 25 days of treatment with ANVS401 as compared to baseline.
- The company said that the full study data, including a dose ranging analysis in 40 PD patients, is anticipated in July or August of this year.
- Annovis Bio believes that the data and prior clinical results support the potential advancement of ANVS401 into late-stage studies, which the company is targeting in late 2021.
- Shares up more than 2% after market.
- Annovis had filed an application with the U.S. FDA to receive orphan drug designation for ANVS401, for the treatment of AD in persons with Down syndrome, last week.