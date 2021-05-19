JPMorgan may get $100M payout from Saudi Aramco pipeline deal - Bloomberg

May 19, 2021 5:06 PM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), ARMCOJPM, ARMCOBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) stands to reap more than $100M from a hedging transaction it entered into with EIG Global Energy Partners, which last month agreed to invest $12.4B in Saudi Aramco's (ARMCO) oil pipelines, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
  • Since the pipeline in investment was such a big transaction, EIG entered into a swap to protect itself against gyrating interest rates; the deal worked in JPMorgan's favor, according to the Bloomberg article.
  • When measured across four metrics, JPMorgan is the world's second-largest company in the world, according to the Forbes Global 2000 List.
