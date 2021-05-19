Oatly IPO: Oprah Winfrey-backed Oatley stock prices at top-of-range $17/share (update)
May 19, 2021 7:15 PM ETOatly Group AB (OTLY)OTLY, BXBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor21 Comments
- Oprah Winfrey-backed oatmilk maker Oatly Group’s eagerly awaited IPO priced at a top-of-range $17 a share late Wednesday, valuing the firm at more than $10B.
- Plans call for the stock to begin trading Thursday on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “OTLY.”
- Oatly (NASDAQ:OTLY) said in a statement its initial public offering hit the top of the $15- to $17-a-share range that the company wrote in its F-1 filing that management had expected.
- Swedish-based OTLY said underwriters sold some 84.4M shares of the company’s American Depositary Shares (or “ADSs”). Each represents one ordinary share of stock.
- Roughly 64.7M of the shares came directly from Oatly, with the remaining approximately 19.7M coming from select pre-IPO stockholders. Underwriters also received the option to purchase as many as about 12.7M additional ADSs for overallotments.
- All in, OTLY expects to have some 592.1M shares outstanding following the IPO. At $17 a share, that values the company at roughly $10.1B on a non-diluted basis.
- Oatly makes oatmilk and other plant-based dairy alternatives that are popular in the United States, Europe and elsewhere.
- The company counts TV legend Winfrey among its pre-IPO investors, along with rapper Jay-Z, actress Natalie Portman and former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz. Institutional backers include Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) and others.
- The celebrity involvement has attracted lots of attention to Oatly's IPO. Analyst firm Hedgeye recently wrote that the offering seemed “reminiscent of the great consumer growth stories we’ve seen IPO in recent decades,” such as Chipotle Mexican Grill, Lululemon Athletica and Under Armour.
- But Seeking Alpha contributor Noah Wilson recently looked at the IPO and concluded that money-losing Oatly has "no clear path to profitability."