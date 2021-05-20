Canadian Solar EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue, guides Q2 revenue above estimates
May 20, 2021 6:09 AM ETCanadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)CSIQBy: SA News Team11 Comments
- Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.36 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $1.09B (+32.0% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
- 2Q21 Guidance: The Company expects total module shipments to be in the range of 3.5 GW to 3.7 GW, including ~80 MW of module shipments to the Company's own projects. Total revenues are expected to be in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion ($1.36B consensus). Gross margin is expected to be between 9.5% and 10.5%.
- The Company reiterates full year 2021 total module shipment guidance of 18 GW to 20 GW and project sales guidance of 1.8 GW to 2.3 GW. The Company introduces 2021 total battery storage shipment guidance of 810 MWh to 860 MWh. Total revenue guidance for 2021 remains unchanged, expected to be in the range of $5.6 billion to $6.0 billion ($5.71B consensus).
- Press Release