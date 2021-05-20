KBR bags contract to support Nigeria's future energy ambitions

May 20, 2021 6:13 AM ETKBR, Inc. (KBR)KBRBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • KBR (NYSE:KBR) has won the contract from UTM Offshore Limited to support the development of Nigeria's first ever Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) facility, enabling economic growth and sustainability of the country's future energy supplies.
  • "Through our highly experienced team, rich history in LNG and clear focus on shaping sustainable solutions that support effective energy transition and carbon footprint reduction, we're excited by the opportunity to support UTM Offshore and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation to drive Nigeria's wider energy ambitions," said Jay Ibrahim, KBR President – Sustainable Technology Solutions.
