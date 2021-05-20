Solar Integrated Roofing expects to generate at least $100M of revenue over the next 12 months
May 20, 2021 6:25 AM ETSolar Integrated Roofing Corporation (SIRC)SIRCBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCPK:SIRC) expects revenues for the 12 months ended May 31, 2022 to grow to at least $100M.
- "We are realizing both acquisitive and organic growth on all fronts while minimizing dilution. Looking ahead, we continue to populate our acquisition pipeline which could further grow this $100 million revenue guidance figure. I look forward to continued operational execution in the months ahead, working closely with our team to create sustainable value for our shareholders over the long-term," said David Massey, Chief Executive Officer.