Solar Integrated Roofing expects to generate at least $100M of revenue over the next 12 months

  • Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCPK:SIRC) expects revenues for the 12 months ended May 31, 2022 to grow to at least $100M.
  • "We are realizing both acquisitive and organic growth on all fronts while minimizing dilution. Looking ahead, we continue to populate our acquisition pipeline which could further grow this $100 million revenue guidance figure. I look forward to continued operational execution in the months ahead, working closely with our team to create sustainable value for our shareholders over the long-term," said David Massey, Chief Executive Officer.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.