Advaxis updates early stage results for off-the-shelf immunotherapy with Keytruda in lung cancer
May 20, 2021
- Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) released updated data from an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial for its off-the-shelf immunotherapy ADXS-503 in combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
- The results will be part of a poster presentation at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting.
- After 10 patients were treated with ADXS-503 as an add-on therapy to those who failed pembrolizumab, all 10 patients were evaluable for safety and nine patients were evaluable for efficacy.
- The combination was well tolerated, the company said adding that Grade 1 and 2 adverse events, namely chills, fever, fatigue, seen in nearly half of the patients were transient and reversible.
- The Disease Control Rate (DCR) stood at 44% (4/9) with a durable clinical benefit, according to Advaxis. The observed partial response (PR) and stable disease (SD) has lasted for over a year, another SD was sustained for six months and a PR was maintained for four months.
- The Phase 1/2 clinical trial consists of three parts, and the company is currently enrolling patients in part B and Part C.
- Part C will evaluate the combination as a first-line option for patients with NSCLC with PD-L1 expression ≥ 1% and those who are unsuitable for chemotherapy.
- Last month, Advaxis announced an agreement for a $20M registered direct offering priced at the market.
