Advaxis updates early stage results for off-the-shelf immunotherapy with Keytruda in lung cancer

May 20, 2021 7:07 AM ETAdvaxis, Inc. (ADXS)ADXSBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) released updated data from an ongoing Phase 1/2 trial for its off-the-shelf immunotherapy ADXS-503 in combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
  • The results will be part of a poster presentation at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting.
  • After 10 patients were treated with ADXS-503 as an add-on therapy to those who failed pembrolizumab, all 10 patients were evaluable for safety and nine patients were evaluable for efficacy.
  • The combination was well tolerated, the company said adding that Grade 1 and 2 adverse events, namely chills, fever, fatigue, seen in nearly half of the patients were transient and reversible.
  • The Disease Control Rate (DCR) stood at 44% (4/9) with a durable clinical benefit, according to Advaxis. The observed partial response (PR) and stable disease (SD) has lasted for over a year, another SD was sustained for six months and a PR was maintained for four months.
  • The Phase 1/2 clinical trial consists of three parts, and the company is currently enrolling patients in part B and Part C.
  • Part C will evaluate the combination as a first-line option for patients with NSCLC with PD-L1 expression ≥ 1% and those who are unsuitable for chemotherapy.
  • Last month, Advaxis announced an agreement for a $20M registered direct offering priced at the market.
  • #ASCO21
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.