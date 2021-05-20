Dick's tipped by Morgan Stanley for strong earning report next week and guidance lift
May 20, 2021 8:00 AM ETDICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS)DKSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Morgan Stanley is expecting big numbers out of Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) when the retailer reports on May 26.
- The firm thinks full-year guidance will be boosted off the strong Q1 numbers and tips that 2023 EPS from Dick's could approach $8.
- Importantly, the DKS faster growth/multiple rerating story is said to only be in the middle innings.
- Morgan Stanley has an Overweight rating on Dick's and price target of $93 vs. the average Wall Street PT of $83.32.
- Shares of Dick's are up 1.22% premarket to $87.00 less than a week in front of the Q1 report. Dick's has topped revenue expectations in 10 of the last 12 quarter and EPS consensus marks in 11 of the last 12 quarters.