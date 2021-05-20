Intersect ENT receives CE Mark approval for PROPEL Contour sinus implant

  • Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) has received CE Mark approval for the company’s PROPEL Contour (mometasone furoate) sinus implant enabling sales and distribution in the European Union.
  • PROPEL Contour is specifically designed to maintain patency and reduce inflammation, and conform to the sinus openings.
  • The approval was supported by positive data from the PROPEL Contour cohort of the US clinical study - PROGRESS, a prospective, randomized, blinded, multi-center trial of 80 patients designed to assess the safety and efficacy of the implant.
  • The study met its primary efficacy endpoint, showing a statistically significant 65% relative reduction in the need for post-operative interventions, compared to surgery alone + standard of care.
