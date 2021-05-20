Medolife RX provides development update on escozine COVID-19 study
May 20, 2021 8:11 AM ETQuanta, Inc. (QNTA)QNTABy: SA News Team
- Quanta (OTCPK:QNTA) company Medolife Rx announces that it has completed initial meetings with the medical ethics committee in the Dominican Republic (DR) regarding the next steps for the development of its escozine COVID-19 treatment.
- The meeting outlined the next steps in its clinical program on escozine as a treatment for the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the company is seeking approval to commence clinical trials.
- The company said that it has completed significant preclinical safety and efficacy trials in the DR, which included more than 500 participants.
- Upon approval from the committee, Medolife will conduct a controlled, double-blind placebo trial on humans to validate the efficacy of escozine as a viable treatment.
- The company has completed an Investigational New Drug (IND) filing on escozine through the US FDA and is awaiting a response after submission of its final data set.
- Medolife Rx had posted positive results in a safety and toxicity study of escozine in treating COVID-19 patients, in March.