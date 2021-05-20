CSW Industrials EPS misses by $0.07, beats on revenue; issues guidance
May 20, 2021 8:12 AM ETCSW Industrials, Inc. (CSWI)CSWIBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.88 misses by $0.07; GAAP EPS of $0.61 misses by $0.34.
- Revenue of $133.4M (+35.4% Y/Y) beats by $20.14M.
- Fiscal Year 2022 Outlook: We expect our amortization of intangible assets to be ~$19.3M in fiscal year 2022; the majority of this is related to the TRUaire acquisition; share-based compensation expense to be ~$8.5M in fiscal year 2022.
- We expect the amortization created by the TRUaire inventory fair value step-up to be completed as early as the fiscal second quarter of 2022, assuming an approximate rate of $1.0 million per month, as acquired TRUaire inventory is sold.
- The Company’s effective tax rate for fiscal 2022 is expected to be approximately 25%.
- Press Release