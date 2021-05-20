Ralph Lauren leans on digital sales in FQ4 with European stores quiet

May 20, 2021 8:15 AM ETRalph Lauren Corporation (RL)RLBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) reports comparable sales fell 4% in FQ4 on a constant currency basis vs. -2.8% consensus.
  • Comparable sales were up 3% in the North America region and were up 23% in Asia, but COVID-19 restrictions led to a 45% drop in Europe.
  • Global digital commerce sales soared 52% during the quarter.
  • Gross margin came in at 60.8% of sales vs. 61.5% consensus. Gross margin expansion was primarily driven by AUR growth across all regions in addition to favorable channel and geographic mix shifts. Adjusted operating margin was 3.4% of sales.
  • CEO outlook: "Looking ahead, even as the environment remains volatile, with the strength of our brand, our teams and operational position, we are confident in our ability to deliver sustainable long-term growth and value creation in Fiscal 2022 and beyond."
  • Ralph Lauren expects constant currency revenues to increase approximately 20% to 25% in FY22 on a 52-week comparable basis. Operating margin is anticipated to be up to around 11.0%, while gross margin is expected to be down 40 to 60 basis points as mix normalizes. RL sees capital expenditures of approximately $250M to $275M for FY22.
  • Shares of Ralph Lauren are down 0.11% after the earnings topper.
