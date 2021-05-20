PDS Biotech shares gain 12% after PDS0101 triple combo data in HPV+ malignancies

  • PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) jumps 11.7% premarket after announcing results from Phase II triple combination study of PDS0101, M9241, and bintrafusp alfa in patients with HPV 16 positive malignancies.
  • An overall objective response rate of 71% (10/14) in patients with refractory HPV16-associated cancers was seen with 1 complete response (anal cancer) and 9 partial responses (3 cervical cancer, 2 vulvar/vaginal cancer, 2 anal cancer, 2 oropharyngeal cancer).
  • 90% of these of these responses are ongoing after a median 5 months of follow up (9/10).
  • These reported data validate the preclinical studies published by the NCI demonstrating that the mechanisms of action of the three immunotherapies which involve potent in-vivo HPV16-specific killer and helper T-cell induction with effective T-cell tumor infiltration, blocking of immune checkpoints as well as targeting of TGF-β resulted in superior tumor regression.
  • Bintrafusp alfa is being jointly developed by Merck KGaA and GlaxoSmithKline; NHS-IL12 is being developed by Merck KGaA.
  • The abstract summarizing interim data has been accepted for oral presentation at the ASCO 2021 Meeting taking place June 4-8.
  • The presentation, scheduled for June 7, is expected to include results from a larger sample than the 14 patients included in the abstract.
  • #ASCO21
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.