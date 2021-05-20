PDS Biotech shares gain 12% after PDS0101 triple combo data in HPV+ malignancies
- PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) jumps 11.7% premarket after announcing results from Phase II triple combination study of PDS0101, M9241, and bintrafusp alfa in patients with HPV 16 positive malignancies.
- An overall objective response rate of 71% (10/14) in patients with refractory HPV16-associated cancers was seen with 1 complete response (anal cancer) and 9 partial responses (3 cervical cancer, 2 vulvar/vaginal cancer, 2 anal cancer, 2 oropharyngeal cancer).
- 90% of these of these responses are ongoing after a median 5 months of follow up (9/10).
- These reported data validate the preclinical studies published by the NCI demonstrating that the mechanisms of action of the three immunotherapies which involve potent in-vivo HPV16-specific killer and helper T-cell induction with effective T-cell tumor infiltration, blocking of immune checkpoints as well as targeting of TGF-β resulted in superior tumor regression.
- Bintrafusp alfa is being jointly developed by Merck KGaA and GlaxoSmithKline; NHS-IL12 is being developed by Merck KGaA.
- The abstract summarizing interim data has been accepted for oral presentation at the ASCO 2021 Meeting taking place June 4-8.
- The presentation, scheduled for June 7, is expected to include results from a larger sample than the 14 patients included in the abstract.
