Viasat teams with NBA to provide in-flight League Pass games
May 20, 2021
- The National Basketball Association and Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) announce a multi-year partnership to bring the NBA League Pass premium live subscription service to millions of airline passengers while in flight.
- The live and on-demand NBA games and content carry no additional costs for passengers who register for NBA League Pass during the flight.
- JetBlue will be one of the first airliners to offer NBA League Pass and additional airlines are expected to be announced.
- Viasat's in-flight connectivity will provide access to League Pass, which will be available during the 2021 NBA Playoffs, which tip off this Saturday.
- There are some notable route exceptions to the offering. NBA League Pass won't be available for flights within the U.S., Canada, or China. International flights to and from the countries will offer the service.
