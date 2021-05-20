Lexaria posts promising results from DehydraTECH CBD study

  • Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) shares rise more than 10% during premarket trading after posting promising test results from two new DehydraTECH 2.0 cannabidiol ("CBD") formulations from its HYPER-A21-2 study.
  • Study included three additional new DehydraTECH 2.0 formulation variations designed to enhance CBD delivery performance and pharmacokinetic optimization.
  • The company highlighted that one of its formulations resulted in absorption enhancement results of 2,708% more CBD into bloodstream than the representative industry standard MCT control formulation.
  • It was also 174% more effective than the original DehydraTECH 2.0 formulation from 2019, the company said.
