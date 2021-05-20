Jobless claims down for seventh straight week to 444K
May 20, 2021 8:30 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Initial Jobless Claims: -34K to 444K vs. 460K consensus, 478K prior (revised from 473K).
- Four-week moving average was 504.75K, down 30.5K from the previous week's average of 535.25K.
- Advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 2.7%, a increase of 0.1 percentage point from the previous week's unrevised rate.
- The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 454.6K, a decrease of 37.4K (or 7.6%) from the previous week.
- Continuing jobless claims of 3.751M is up from 3.640M and higher than 3.640M consensus.