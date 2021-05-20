Philly Fed manufacturing index weakens more than expected

May 20, 2021 8:30 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • May Philly Fed Business Outlook: +31.5 vs. +45.0 consensus, +50.2 prior.
  • More than 43% of the firms surveyed reported increases in current activity this month, down from 59% last month; 12% reported decreases, up from 8% in April.
  • Index for new orders fell 4 points from April to a reading of 32.5.
  • Current shipments index fell 4 points to 21.0.
  • Prices paid diffusion index jumped 8 points to 76.8, its highest reading since March 1980; almost 77% of the firms reported increases in input prices, while none reported decreases.
  • Meanwhile, the current prices received index increased 7 points to 41.0, its highest level since May 1981.
  • When firms were asked to forecast changes in prices over the next year, firms' median forecast was an increase of 5.0%, up from 3.0% when the question was last asked in February.
