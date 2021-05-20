Tony Dwyer still waiting for a stock market 'reset' to go on offense: At the Open
- Cannacord Genuity's Tony Dwyer recommends keeping powder dry, event with the sharp down moves seen in equities recently, until there's a clearer signal.
- In the "confused" environment stocks face - inflation expectations ramping up while the Federal Reserve stands resolute with its historically accommodative policy - it pays to wait for intermediate-term indicators to determine that the confusion has been priced in before taking a more offensive position, Dwyer writes in a note today.
- "The short-term moves have been violent, directionally brief, and unpredictable," he writes. "While sharp bouts of weakness like those in the past two weeks can draw in enough buyers for a bounce, in our view the next significant and sustainable move higher needs to begin with a reset, and that has yet to happen."
- Dwyer looks to the weekly S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) stochastics indicator, a measure of momentum, and the percentage of S&P components above their 50-day moving averages, both of which need to go to neutral or oversold to trigger a more aggressive move.
- The stochastic remain overbought, while the percentage of components above the 50-day SMA is "slowly" rolling over, he says.
- As for the broader macro picture, we will only know whether inflation is transitory "in hindsight, which means the tug-of-war between the rise in long-term inflation expectations vs. a declining Real Fed Funds Rate is going to continue for the next few months," Dwyer says.
- "The fact inflation expectations haven’t broken above the levels of the last cycle gives the Fed more time to watch the pot to see if it will boil with the flame on high," he says.
- "The past few recessions are a result of a rising RFFR, but the opposite should be true until the Fed moves off the Zero Interest Rate Policy."
- Today's Philly Fed index showed manufacturers expecting a 4% rise in prices for customers over the next year.