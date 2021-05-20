Nano Dimension trades higher on Q1 results despite delayed DragonFly sales
May 20, 2021 8:51 AM ETNano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)NNDMBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) reports Q1 total revenue of $0.81M (+15.7% Y/Y) and (-58.89% Q/Q), the decrease is attributed to continuing delays in sales of DragonFly systems, which the Company primarily attributes to the impact of COVID-19.
- R&D expenses were $3.73M, compared to $1.70M last year.
- Net loss was $9.31M or $0.05 per share, compared to loss of $2.07M or $0.32 per share last year.
- Shareholders’ equity totaled $1.47B as of March 31, 2021, compared to $667M as of December 31, 2020.
- Cash and cash equivalents, together with short and long-term bank deposits totaled $1.47B, compared to $670M as of December 31, 2020.
- CEO Message: Mr. Yoav Stern commented, Nano Dimension, raised the capital, to comprehend company’s short-term advancements, and to look at the quarterly performance through a magnifying glass that can trifurcate our reported results among three orthogonal axes of intense yet temporarily perpendicular activities and developments: First axis - the sale efforts of our existing early bird machines (DragonFly LDM) which are slowly recovering from a long corona-related hibernation; Second axis - our investment and expansion of our Product Development efforts, which are the main reason for the larger expense line, show a positive trend as we deploy capital as planned and promised, to accelerate R&D of material and printing technologies to advance the AME product line through the milestones of fitting market specifications; and Third axis is our M&A efforts. The two recent acquisitions, which have been “in process” for approximately 6 months, and the additional prospects we are working on since H2/2020, do not yet reflect positively on our financial statements.
- Mr. Stern concluded, “Within a reasonable amount of time, all 3 of the axes are going to lose their orthogonality, and slowly merge into one direction. Product activity, M&A and Go-To-Market thrusts being built now to deliver future synergy and complementarity, are planned to gradually merge, leverage off of each other and fuel mutually accelerated growth. The companies we have acquired and plan to procure are analyzed based on their ability to amalgamate with the marketing channels of the products we develop and the market presence we build now for our early product lines. All 3 axes of activity will continue, but in parallel-overlapping routes rather than perpendicularly, integrated into a clear direction and mutual goals while quickening the growth."
- Today, Nano Dimension reports Q1 results.
- Conference call scheduled at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- Wall Street Analysts rating is Bullish on the stock.
- Earlier on May 19, NNDM announced the sale of DragonFly LDM to a leading University in Quebec, Canada.