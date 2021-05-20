Healthcare apparel company, Figs files for 5.9M shares IPO for $16-$19

May 20, 2021 8:52 AM ETFIGS, Inc. (FIGS)FIGSBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Figs (FIGS) intends to offer 5.88M shares of Class A common stock for a price range between $16 and $19; selling stockholder will also offer an additional 16.63M shares.
  • It has applied for listing under symbol, 'FIGS'.
  • Net proceeds estimated at ~$91.7M based on IPO price of $17.5/share (midpoint of price range).
  • Proceeds to be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may include R&D and marketing activities, general and administrative matters and capital expenditures; partial proceeds may be used for the acquisition of, or investment in, technologies, solutions or businesses that complement its business.
  • Quick look at financials:

