Oncternal trades higher on updated results from clinical trial for Ewing sarcoma
May 20, 2021 8:56 AM ETOncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCT)ONCTBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) added ~9.3% in the premarket after the company disclosed updated interim results from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating TK216 in patients with relapsed or refractory Ewing sarcoma.
- The data is contained in an abstract that will be part of an oral presentation scheduled at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting.
- As of the April 16, 2021 data cut-off date, 68 patients with relapsed or refractory Ewing sarcoma were treated with TK216 in study TK216-01, an ongoing study designed to evaluate TK216 as a single agent and in combination with vincristine (anti-cancer chemotherapy).
- At RP2D: the objective response rate (ORR) was 9.7% (3 of 31 evaluable patients) with one patient with an unconfirmed partial response (PR).
- 11 had (35.5%) stable disease (SD), for a disease control rate (CR, PR, SD) of 45.2% (14 of 31 evaluable patients).
- Enrollment of patients is underway in a Phase 2 expansion cohort.
- Notably, after two cycles of therapy, two patients treated at the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) “achieved marked and sustained regression in target lesions,” Oncternal said.
- The first patient had a 100% regression of target lesions and remained on the study with no recurrence after more than 24 months.
- The second patient experienced 90% resolution of target lung lesions after two cycles of TK216 plus vincristine before achieving complete response after six cycles of therapy. Having been treated with TK216 alone following cycle five, the patient remained on the study, Oncternal added.
- The experimental therapy was well tolerated at RP2D, the company said indicating that frequent side effects included myelosuppression, fatigue, and alopecia.
- Previously shared interim results of the trial had 15 evaluable patients at the cut-off date of August 13, 2020.
- #ASCO21