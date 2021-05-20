Canadian Pacific reportedly doesn't plan to raise offer for Kansas City Southern (update)
May 20, 2021
- Update 9:39am: Adds timing details from CNBC.
- Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP) isn't expected to raise its over for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) with today's deadline, according to the WSJ, which cited people familiar.
- Kansas City Southern is expected tomorrow to officially agree to deal with Canadian National Railway, CNBC's David Faber reported.
- Canadian Pacific in press release earlier called on the KSU board to reject what its clams is Canadian National Railway's (NYSE:CNI) "anti-competitive" proposal.
- "Respectfully, we feel it would be destructive to our mutual interests to engage in a bidding war in reaction to CN's illusory offer, particularly where our existing CP-KCS Merger Agreement provides KCS's shareholders with a significant premium," Canadian Pacific wrote in letter to KSU board.
- The report comes after a Tuesday dispatch from CNBC that also said KSU board was expected to stick with Canadian National bid.
- Also on Tuesday, Canadian National holder TCI says railroad operator should drop Kansas City Southern bid.
- Recall late last month, Kansas City Southern falls after Canadian Pacific CEO says not getting into bidding war.