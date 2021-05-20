Avid Technology gets Street-high price target after investor day event

May 20, 2021 9:15 AM ETAvid Technology, Inc. (AVID)AVIDBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • Jefferies maintains a Hold rating on Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) and raises the price target from $30 to $33 after yesterday's investor day event included a forecast for 40% CAGR for subscription and SaaS revenue. The firm thinks Avid's "improving fundamental profile will be well-received by investors."
  • B. Riley (Buy rating) steps from $30 to a Street-high $35 price target, saying Avid's "subscriber base could ultimately increase tenfold given the size of the prosumer market, early-stage enterprise adoption, and untapped mid-market pro video content creation space."
  • Avid shares are down 1.9% pre-market to $28.55 after closing yesterday up 8.5%.
  • Recent news: Earlier this month, Avid reported upside Q1 results.
