Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency authorizes Sorrento's phase 2 COVID-19 trial
May 20, 2021 9:17 AM ETSorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE)SRNEBy: SA News Team6 Comments
- Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) announces receipt of clearance from the Brazilian regulatory agency (ANVISA) to proceed with a Phase 2 Pivotal clinical trial of COVI-MSC, an injectable infusion of mesenchymal stem cells, for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients suffering from ARDS.
- The study is expected to enroll 100 patients (33 placebo and 67 treated patients) in three months from the date of first enrollment.
- It will compare therapy using mesenchymal stem cells to placebo (and standard of care) in 100 COVID-19 patients hospitalized due to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).
- Sorrento anticipates commencing enrollment of patients in the study in June 2021.
- Shares up nearly 2% premarket.