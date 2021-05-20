Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency authorizes Sorrento's phase 2 COVID-19 trial

  • Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) announces receipt of clearance from the Brazilian regulatory agency (ANVISA) to proceed with a Phase 2 Pivotal clinical trial of COVI-MSC, an injectable infusion of mesenchymal stem cells, for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients suffering from ARDS.
  • The study is expected to enroll 100 patients (33 placebo and 67 treated patients) in three months from the date of first enrollment.
  • It will compare therapy using mesenchymal stem cells to placebo (and standard of care) in 100 COVID-19 patients hospitalized due to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).
  • Sorrento anticipates commencing enrollment of patients in the study in June 2021.
  • Shares up nearly 2% premarket.
