Wuhan General Group names CEO for M2Bio Sciences Food & Beverage
May 20, 2021
- Wuhan General Group (OTCPK:WUHN) announces the appointment of Michael Sachar as CEO of M2Bio Sciences Food & Beverage.
- He brings with him 17 years of extraordinary proprietary food and beverage industry knowledge and a boatload of wisdom and success.
- "Top of our priority list was to find the right candidate to head up M2Bio Sciences Food and Beverage. It was imperative that the contender demonstrate phenomenal leadership skills, high intensity and resilience, empathy for others and a love for science and foodicine. Michael checked the box for all and many more. We are very excited and fortunate to have him join the family." said Wuhan General Group CEO, Jeff Robinson.