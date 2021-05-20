Allstate estimates $544M of April catastrophe losses, mostly on hail damage

May 20, 2021 9:22 AM ETThe Allstate Corporation (ALL)ALLBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Allstate (NYSE:ALL) estimates April catastrophe losses at $544M, or $430M after-tax, with a large chunk of that amount from a large hail event affecting Texas and Oklahoma.
  • Catastrophe losses during the month were comprised of five events at an estimated cost of $490M plus unfavorable prior period reserve estimates.
  • The hail event accounted for ~60% of the estimated catastrophe losses.
  • April's estimated losses follow $252M of estimated cat losses in March ($54M after-tax and anticipated reinsurance recoveries) and $577M in February ($456M after-tax).
