Allstate estimates $544M of April catastrophe losses, mostly on hail damage
May 20, 2021 9:22 AM ETThe Allstate Corporation (ALL)ALLBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Allstate (NYSE:ALL) estimates April catastrophe losses at $544M, or $430M after-tax, with a large chunk of that amount from a large hail event affecting Texas and Oklahoma.
- Catastrophe losses during the month were comprised of five events at an estimated cost of $490M plus unfavorable prior period reserve estimates.
- The hail event accounted for ~60% of the estimated catastrophe losses.
- April's estimated losses follow $252M of estimated cat losses in March ($54M after-tax and anticipated reinsurance recoveries) and $577M in February ($456M after-tax).