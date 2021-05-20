IZEA rises 4.2% as Ladenburg Thalmann boosts to Buy, seeing 45% upside
May 20, 2021
- IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) is 4.2% higher premarket after an upgrade to Buy at Ladenburg Thalmann, from Neutral.
- Analyst Jon Hickman raised his price target to $4.15, implying 45% upside.
- The stock sunk last Friday following a miss in its first-quarter earnings but quickly regained lost ground on Monday. But it's still 61% off its 52-week high from the end of January.
- Wall Street analysts are Very Bullish on IZEA, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish and the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.