Johnson Controls partners with DigiCert for digital trust in smart building solutions

  • Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) partnered with DigiCert, provider of digital certificate services and PKI solutions, for providing customers the most advanced secure, trusted connectivity for smart building technology.
  • This partnership enables the Johnson Controls OpenBlue digital solutions suite to utilize the DigiCert ONE PKI platform.
  • The combined solution of both the company elevates operations within the Operational Technology and Internet of Things space to ensure that hardware, software and communication remains trusted across the lifecycle of the smart building.
  • The company recently announced partnership with Pelion for accelerating innovation in connectivity, security and intelligence at the edge for Johnson Controls OpenBlue technology.
