ESCO Technologies to acquire I.S.A Altanova Group S.R.L.
May 20, 2021 9:30 AM ETESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE)ESEBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) to acquire I.S.A Altanova Group S.R.L. for undisclosed term.
- Altanova offers a wide range of diagnostic products, monitoring systems, and services for electrical assets related to power generation, transmission and distribution networks, renewable energy and storage, and process industries, worldwide.
- Altanova's strong market share in Europe and Asia will create a significant international platform for ESCO’s Utility Solutions Group (USG).
- Altanova recorded FY2020 sales of ~$30M with operating margins slightly above the USG segment in total.
- The transaction is expected to close in the next 45 days.