ESCO Technologies to acquire I.S.A Altanova Group S.R.L.

May 20, 2021 9:30 AM ETESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE)ESEBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) to acquire I.S.A Altanova Group S.R.L. for undisclosed term.
  • Altanova offers a wide range of diagnostic products, monitoring systems, and services for electrical assets related to power generation, transmission and distribution networks, renewable energy and storage, and process industries, worldwide.
  • Altanova's strong market share in Europe and Asia will create a significant international platform for ESCO’s Utility Solutions Group (USG).
  • Altanova recorded FY2020 sales of ~$30M with operating margins slightly above the USG segment in total.
  • The transaction is expected to close in the next 45 days.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.