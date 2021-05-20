Low-valuation ETFs have been strong performers
- Valuation is always at the forefront of market participants' minds when evaluating stocks and investment decisions. With the current market environment being a little turbulent of late, individuals may be interested in lower valuation plays with a goal of capital appreciation.
- Depending on an individual's risk tolerance, it may be prudent to explore lower valuation investments, especially with potential inflation and interest rate hikes looming down the road. Securities that provide lower multiples can be a great way to discover potential undervalued investments that can deliver quality returns.
- Exchange traded funds provide the investment community with a blend of securities in many different aspects to fit a portfolio. Below are some low-valuation ETFs that may be worth exploring. Each ETF listed shows its performance in the month of May and year-to-date performance.
- (NYSEARCA:FCG): +7.25% in May and +61.54% YTD.
- (NYSEARCA:AMZA): +5.03% in May and +52.61% YTD.
- (BATS:IEO): +6.03% in May and +48.78% YTD.
- (BATS:SYLD): +2.28% in May and +45.41% YTD.
- (NASDAQ:FTXN): +6.22% in May and +44.05% YTD.
- (NYSEARCA:XSVM): +0.10% in May and +43.26% YTD.
- (NYSEARCA:IAT): +0.61% in May and +34.63% YTD.
- The financial community has echoed the phrase "rotation to value and away from growth." Not every individual will side with this thought process, but those who do may be interested in analyzing some of the above ETFs in greater detail.
- SPY, which tracks the S&P 500, is having its worst monthly performance in eight months in other related financial news.