Copart rallies on strong margins for FQ3
May 20, 2021 9:50 AM ETCopart, Inc. (CPRT)CPRTBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Copart (CPRT +3.0%) reports FQ3 total revenue increase by 33% Y/Y to $733.9M; beating estimates by $101.3M.
- Service revenue was $623.8M (+26.9% Y/Y) and Vehicle sales were ~$110.1M (+87.2% Y/Y).
- FQ3 overall margins: Gross profit increased 788 bps to 51.9%; Operating increased 926 bps to 44.7% and adj. net margin too increased 1,064 bps to 35.8%.
- Cash, equivalents and restricted cash of $911.9M.
- On Thursday, May 20, at 11 AM ET, Copart will conduct a conference call to discuss the results for the quarter.
