ATWEC Technologies subsidiary SafeBus Tech inks LOI for Middle East sales
May 20, 2021 9:54 AM ETATWEC Technologies, Inc. (ATWT)ATWTBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- ATWEC Technologies (OTCPK:ATWT) announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary SafeBus Technologies received a Letter of Intent for selling its proprietary vehicle systems via Middle East distributors (incl. markets across Saudi Arabia, UAE and Dubai).
- It will initially commit to installing systems on up to 1K vehicles in greater Riyadh, commencing in late 2021.
- The distributors and SafeBus have existing sales channels, often with exclusive rights in place and agreed to purchase up to 1K units as an initial order and for Fall 2021 installs for select elementary and middle schools in the Riyadh area.
- "These new relationships will ramp up the Company's sales efforts and require expanded manufacturing of the units. ATWT can go into high production mode, and hopefully attain exponential growth by 2023," founding partners of SafeBus INTL Ravi Saini commented.