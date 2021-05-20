Brazil’s lower house clears path to Eletrobras privatization
May 20, 2021 9:58 AM ETCentrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás (EBR)EBRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Eletrobras (EBR -1.7%) opens lower after Brazil's lower house late yesterday approved a bill to privatize the state power utility; shares rose nearly 4% yesterday in anticipation of the approval.
- The bill now heads to the Senate, where it needs to be voted before expiring on June 22.
- Under the terms of the bill, Eletrobras will sell new shares to investors, which will dilute the government's stake and cause it to lose its controlling interest in the company.
- Bank of America analysts reiterate their Buy rating, citing attractive valuation and potential upside from privatization.
- Eletrobras recently selected Rodrigo Limp Nascimento, Brazil's electric energy secretary of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, as its new CEO.