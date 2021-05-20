AcelRx launches Dsuvia study in sickle cell disease presenting to the emergency department

  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) announces an investigator-initiated study to be conducted at Tampa General Hospital to evaluate the use of DSUVIA for patients with sickle cell disease.
  • The study will enroll 100 patients presenting to the emergency department (ED) with vaso-occlusive crisis who are administered DSUVIA to manage the patients' moderate-to-severe acute pain until an IV line can be accessed.
  • Endpoints will include the time from arrival in the ED to first analgesic medication, ED length of stay, hospital admission rates, patient and clinician satisfaction, and adverse events.
