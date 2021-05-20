Verizon becomes 5G partner for 15 NBA teams

  • Timely with the beginning of the NBA playoffs, Verizon (VZ +0.2%) says it's deployed 5G Ultra Wideband service in 14 additional arenas and has multi-year agreements as the exclusive 5G partner of the 15 NBA teams that play in them.
  • That brings the number of arenas/stadiums enabled with 5G to more than 60, the company says (it's also available in parts of 70 cities and 11 airports).
  • Verizon says the speed/latency will allow immersive fan experiences: "For example, fans can point their 5G phones at a player and get live stats and real-time information about that player. Arenas also have the ability to utilize next-gen solutions to innovate around public safety, access, concessions and crowd management."
  • With fans returning to live events, the need to re-imagine the in-arena experience and operations has accelerated, Verizon's Brian Mecum says.
