Royal Caribbean cancels Bermuda cruises but confident on U.S. restart

  • Royal Caribbean (RCL -0.5%) has reportedly cancelled its Vision of the Seas' summer season from Bermuda for this year.
  • The decision is said to impact Vision of the Seas Bermuda departures that were scheduled to take place between June 26 and August 28.
  • An e-mail sent by Royal Caribbean to customers called the past few weeks "tumultuous" even as recent conversations are said to show a promising movement for the cruise industry.
  • Royal Caribbean think the likelihood of cruises setting sail from the U.S. is greater each day.
  • Shares of RCL are up 7.70% over the last week.
  • Last week: Cruise ships move closer to simulated voyages, but Norwegian raises summer concerns.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.