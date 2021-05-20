Royal Caribbean cancels Bermuda cruises but confident on U.S. restart
- Royal Caribbean (RCL -0.5%) has reportedly cancelled its Vision of the Seas' summer season from Bermuda for this year.
- The decision is said to impact Vision of the Seas Bermuda departures that were scheduled to take place between June 26 and August 28.
- An e-mail sent by Royal Caribbean to customers called the past few weeks "tumultuous" even as recent conversations are said to show a promising movement for the cruise industry.
- Royal Caribbean think the likelihood of cruises setting sail from the U.S. is greater each day.
- Shares of RCL are up 7.70% over the last week.
