U.S. Leading indicators rose more than expected
May 20, 2021 10:02 AM ETBy: SA News Team
- April Leading Indicators: +1.6% to 113.3 vs. +1.4% consensus and +1.3% prior.
- Coincident Economic Index +0.3% to 104.1.
- Lagging Economic Index +1.8% to 104.7.
- Ataman Ozyildirim, Senior Director of Economic Research at The Conference Board: "While employment and production have not recovered to their pre-pandemic levels yet, the U.S. LEI suggests the economy's upward trend should continue and growth may even accelerate in the near term. The Conference Board now forecasts real GDP could grow around 8 to 9 percent (annualized) in the second quarter, with year-over-year economic growth reaching 6.4 percent for 2021."