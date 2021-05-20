HollyFrontier cut to Sell at Goldman on capital intensity, renewables risk
- HollyFrontier (HFC -1.1%) opens lower after Goldman Sachs downgrades shares to Sell from Neutral with a $34 price target, citing "uncertainty around [its] capital allocation strategy going forward in the face of elevated capital intensity in 2021-22 and willingness to suspend dividends as part of an M&A funding strategy."
- Goldman's Neil Mehta also sees downside risk to consensus estimates, given his less favorable crude differential views and renewable diesel estimates.
- HollyFrontier's renewable diesel project is less advantaged than certain peer projects, given elevated costs and dependence on soybean oil, and the stock is more expensive vs. peers on a free cash flow yield basis, Mehta says.
- Among refiners, Mehta prefers Marathon Petroleum (MPC -0.2%) because of its lower capital intensity and more compelling capital returns relative to HollyFrontier.
- HollyFrontier may be overextending with its $500M Washington refinery purchase, Laura Starks writes in a bearish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.