HollyFrontier cut to Sell at Goldman on capital intensity, renewables risk

May 20, 2021 10:39 AM ETHollyFrontier Corporation (HFC), MPCHFC, MPCBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor19 Comments
  • HollyFrontier (HFC -1.1%) opens lower after Goldman Sachs downgrades shares to Sell from Neutral with a $34 price target, citing "uncertainty around [its] capital allocation strategy going forward in the face of elevated capital intensity in 2021-22 and willingness to suspend dividends as part of an M&A funding strategy."
  • Goldman's Neil Mehta also sees downside risk to consensus estimates, given his less favorable crude differential views and renewable diesel estimates.
  • HollyFrontier's renewable diesel project is less advantaged than certain peer projects, given elevated costs and dependence on soybean oil, and the stock is more expensive vs. peers on a free cash flow yield basis, Mehta says.
  • Among refiners, Mehta prefers Marathon Petroleum (MPC -0.2%) because of its lower capital intensity and more compelling capital returns relative to HollyFrontier.
  • HollyFrontier may be overextending with its $500M Washington refinery purchase, Laura Starks writes in a bearish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
