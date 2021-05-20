Lightspeed jumps 13% after FQ4 sees a massive topline surge; provides guidance for fiscal 2022
May 20, 2021 11:02 AM ETLightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD)LSPDBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA8 Comments
- Lightspeed POS (LSPD +13.8%) reports FQ4 revenue of $82.4M, an increase of 127.2% Y/Y.
- Recurring subscription and transaction-based revenue of $75.3M, an increase of 137%.
- Customer locations grew to approximately 119,000, an increase of 56% Y/Y.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss of $21.2M, which improved to (9.6)% of revenue from (18.0)%.
- Net Loss of $124.3M as compared to a net loss of $53.5M.
- Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.09; GAAP EPS of -$0.34.
- Outlook: Fiscal 2022: Revenue $430M-450M; Adjusted EBITDA loss of ~$30M, or ~7% as a percentage of revenue.
- Outlook: Q1 2022: Revenues of $90M-94M; Adjusted EBITDA loss of ~$10M, or ~11% as a percentage of revenue
- "Our mission to arm entrepreneurs with the technology they need to run and scale their businesses has never felt more relevant. We believe our customers will look back on the past year as the time when an omnichannel presence moved to becoming an absolute necessity and on Lightspeed as the partner that helped them get there. While helping our customers meet the challenges of the past year, Lightspeed grew its scale, established itself as a leader in the key U.S. market, launched a series of new product offerings, and continued to deliver strong results." said Dax Dasilva, Founder and CEO.
- Previously: Lightspeed POS reports Q4 results (May 20)