30-Year Mortgage rates hit 3.00%, up from 2.65% in January
- According to data provided by Freddie Mac, the average 30-year mortgage rate and 15-year mortgage rate have risen since the beginning of this year, dating back to January 7th where rates were at historic lows.
- On January 7th of 2021, 30-year mortgage loan rates averaged 2.65%, and 15-year rates averaged 2.16%. Fast forward to Thursday, May 20th, and market participants can see that the average mortgage rates have steadily increased.
- As of today's date, 30-year mortgage loan rates averaged 3.00%, and 15-year rates averaged 2.29%. Below is a graph that provides a visual representation.
- Data and chart are according to Freddie Mac.
- Investors continue to have their attention focused towards rising rates and Fed policies around tapering purchases of Treasuries and mortgage bonds. For investors interested in gaining exposure to this space or looking to learn more, two types of exchange traded funds may be worth evaluating.
- Mortgage ETFs and their daily price action: (NASDAQ:MBB) +0.13%, (NASDAQ:VMBS) +0.06%, and (NASDAQ:LMBS) -0.02%.
- REIT ETFs and their daily price action: (NYSEARCA:USRT) +0.72%, (NYSEARCA:RWR) +0.70%, (NYSEARCA:SCHH) +1.04% and (NYSEARCA:XLRE) +1.24%.
- SPY, which tracks the S&P 500, is having its worst monthly performance in eight months in other related financial news.