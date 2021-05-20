30-Year Mortgage rates hit 3.00%, up from 2.65% in January

May 20, 2021
  • According to data provided by Freddie Mac, the average 30-year mortgage rate and 15-year mortgage rate have risen since the beginning of this year, dating back to January 7th where rates were at historic lows.
  • On January 7th of 2021, 30-year mortgage loan rates averaged 2.65%, and 15-year rates averaged 2.16%. Fast forward to Thursday, May 20th, and market participants can see that the average mortgage rates have steadily increased.
  • As of today's date, 30-year mortgage loan rates averaged 3.00%, and 15-year rates averaged 2.29%. Below is a graph that provides a visual representation.

