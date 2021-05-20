Kaival Brands pops on $22.4M in purchase orders from Grocery Supply Warehouse

  • Kaival Brands (OTCQB:KAVL +10.7%) inked a customer agreement with Grocery Supply Warehouse, a master distributor representing dozens of wholesalers with a combined network of 26K+ grocery and convenience stores.
  • Post the agreement, the Warehouse placed purchased orders worth $22.4M with Kaival Brands for distributing Bidi Vapor products across its network of certain wholesale and retail store customers.
  • Kaival Brands is the exclusive global distributor of products manufactured by Bidi Vapor (incl. BIDI Stick).
  • BIDI Stick is the fastest-growing closed-end disposable electronic nicotine delivery system in the U.S., as per a recent Nielsen market share data report for the 52-week period ending Mar. 27, 2021.
  • "The partnership with GSW represents a renewed focus on the distributor class of trade, allowing more store-level operators easier access to Bidi Vapor's products," president & CEO Niraj Patel commented.
