Moderna boosts vaccine exports with shipments from the U.S. - Bloomberg
May 20, 2021 12:12 PM ETMRNABy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) has begun shipping vaccine doses made in the U.S. to other countries, Bloomberg reports.
- Previously, all of the company's U.S.-made vaccine was delivered to the federal government.
- The exact number of doses being shipped has yet to be disclosed.
- The Biden administration has previously stated that 80M vaccine doses will be shipped abroad by the end of June. About 60M from AstraZeneca, and the rest from Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson.
- Moderna shares are up 4.5% to $165.12 in afternoon trading.