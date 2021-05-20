Star Bulk Carriers dips ~10% post Q1 results; reinstates dividend
May 20, 2021 12:21 PM ETStar Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)SBLKBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK -9.8%) slips post Q1 results, reported Voyage revenue increase of 24.6% Y/Y to $200.47M; and adj. net income of $33.74M, compared to loss of $22.25M a year ago.
- TCE Revenues increased by 56.6% Y/Y to $156.39M; and Daily time charter equivalent rate increased by 41.2% Y/Y to $15.46M.
- Operating margin increased by 960 bps to 24.2%
- Average daily OPEX per vessel was $4.41M, compared to $4.05M a year ago. Average number of vessels increased to 119.3 from 116 a year ago.
- Q1 Adj. EBITDA increased by 160% Y/Y to $84.68M; and margin expanded by 2,200 bps to 42.2%.
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $79.2M, vs. $32.1M last year same quarter.
- Company says the majority of the fleet remains exposed to the spot market for Q3 and following, with current forward coverage at $21,168 for 82% of available days in Q2.
- “Our outlook for the market remains positive due to the reopening of the global economy and consequent increased demand across all key dry bulk commodities. The record low orderbook coupled with upcoming environmental regulations that limit new vessel orders, also create favorable long term dynamics for our industry, which our Company is well positioned to enjoy,” commented Petros Pappas, Chief Executive Officer.
