Nasdaq rallies ahead of S&P 500, Dow Jones, but stock market off highs

May 20, 2021 12:47 PM ETNASDAQ Composite Index (COMP.IND), SP500, DJICOMP.IND, SP500, DJI, XLK, XLE, XLF, XLI, XLBBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
  • The major averages are still solidly higher, but techs and megacaps have pared some gains, leaving them off highs of the day.
  • The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +1.4% is still in pole position, while the S&P (SP500) +0.8% continues to be hindered by a lack of participation from cyclicals as yields fall.
  • The Dow (DJI) +0.5% is feeling some drag from a price drop in Caterpillar.
  • The 10-year Treasury yield is down 6 basis points at 1.63%, approaching the lows hit at the start of last week.
  • Crypto, which had enjoyed a rebound from the big selloff yesterday is under pressure again. Bitcoin is down, under $40K, on a Biden plan for any crypto transfers above $10K to be reported to the IRS.
  • Seven out of 11 S&P sectors are higher, with Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) still in the lead on chip and chip equipment stock strength.
  • Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE), Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF), Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI) and Materials (NYSEARCA:XLB) are all lower.
  • The megacaps are all still higher, but Amazon is close to slipping into negative territory.
  • IPOs are active. Construction software company Procore is up 25% and Oprah Winfrey-backed Oatly is up 30%.

