Raymond James urges buying AT&T's dividend dip

May 20, 2021 1:32 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T), DISCAT, DISCB, DISCK, DISCKBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor212 Comments
  • It's an up-market and an upswing for AT&T (NYSE:T), looking to break a three-day streak of lower finishes following the blockbuster news of its media tie-up with Discovery (DISCA -3.4%).
  • AT&T shares are 1.9% higher following a note from Raymond James calling it a buying opportunity, seeing retail investors (predictably) bailing out due to the dividend cut.
  • “The current downdraft is a premature and misguided rebalancing of yield-oriented portfolios, in our view, and investors should take advantage of the pricing dislocation,” the firm says.
  • Softening the blow of the dividend cut: It's likely at least four quarters away, the firm says, and investors are getting a piece of the new Discovery as well.
  • It has a $33 price target on AT&T, now implying 12% upside.
  • Discovery A shares aren't sharing in AT&T's bounce, down 3.4% and on pace for their fourth straight down session. DISCB is -8.3%; DISCK -3.1%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.