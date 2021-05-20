Raymond James urges buying AT&T's dividend dip
May 20, 2021 1:32 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T), DISCAT, DISCB, DISCK, DISCKBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor212 Comments
- It's an up-market and an upswing for AT&T (NYSE:T), looking to break a three-day streak of lower finishes following the blockbuster news of its media tie-up with Discovery (DISCA -3.4%).
- AT&T shares are 1.9% higher following a note from Raymond James calling it a buying opportunity, seeing retail investors (predictably) bailing out due to the dividend cut.
- “The current downdraft is a premature and misguided rebalancing of yield-oriented portfolios, in our view, and investors should take advantage of the pricing dislocation,” the firm says.
- Softening the blow of the dividend cut: It's likely at least four quarters away, the firm says, and investors are getting a piece of the new Discovery as well.
- It has a $33 price target on AT&T, now implying 12% upside.
- Discovery A shares aren't sharing in AT&T's bounce, down 3.4% and on pace for their fourth straight down session. DISCB is -8.3%; DISCK -3.1%.