STORE Capital prices $515M notes in four tranches
May 20, 2021 1:35 PM ETSTORE Capital Corporation (STOR)STORBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor9 Comments
- STORE Capital Corporation (STOR +1.1%) has priced private offering of $515M of long-term fixed-rate notes designated as STORE Master Funding Net-Lease Mortgage Notes, Series 2021-1, the tenth note under Master Funding debt program.
- Notes worth $337M are expected to be rated AAA by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services and include $168.5M of 7-year Class A-1 notes issued at an interest rate of 2.12% and $168.5M of 12-year Class A-2 notes issued at an interest rate of 2.96%.
- Two classes are expected to be rated A+ by S&P and include $89M of 7-year Class A-3 notes issued at an interest rate of 2.86% and $89M of 12-year Class A‑4 notes issued at an interest rate of 3.70%.
- The transaction is expected to close on June 29.
- This transaction will refinance more than $170M of previously issued Master Funding notes, to be prepaid in May and July of 2021, bearing a weighted average interest rate of 4.98%.
- Prepayment will provide STORE with an annual interest savings of ~$3.8M.