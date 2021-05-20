Bristol hits 52-week high following release of ASCO abstracts
May 20, 2021 1:48 PM ETBristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)BMYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) hit a 52-week high today following the company's after the bell release yesterday of a series of abstracts for next month's American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual ("ASCO") meeting.
- At its highest today, shares reached $67.23.
- Over the last one-year period, Bristol shares have returned 4.5%.
- Among the highlights of its ASCO presentations is new data on its LAG-3 blocking antibody relatlimab.
- Also today, the FDA approved Opdivo (nivolumab) as adjuvant treatment of completely resected esophageal or gastroesophageal junction cancer.