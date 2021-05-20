Bristol hits 52-week high following release of ASCO abstracts

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) hit a 52-week high today following the company's after the bell release yesterday of a series of abstracts for next month's American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual ("ASCO") meeting.
  • At its highest today, shares reached $67.23.
  • Over the last one-year period, Bristol shares have returned 4.5%.
  • Among the highlights of its ASCO presentations is new data on its LAG-3 blocking antibody relatlimab.
  • Also today, the FDA approved Opdivo (nivolumab) as adjuvant treatment of completely resected esophageal or gastroesophageal junction cancer.
