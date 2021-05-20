Blue Owl Capital trades in the red after merging with Altimar Acquisition SPAC

May 20, 2021 1:49 PM ETBlue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL), ORCCOWL, ORCCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • In the de-SPACing of Altimar Acquisition Corp., Blue Owl Capital (OWL -2.1%) starts trading in the red and below Altimar Acquisition's IPO price of $10.
  • As of March 31, Blue Owl had $52.5B in assets under management, 91% of which is permanent capital.
  • The company was formed through the combination of Owl Rock Capital Group and Neuberger Berman's Dyal Capital Partners into blank-check company Altimar Acquisition.
  • The alternative asset manager is led by CEO Dough Ostrover, a co-founder of Owl Rock, and Presidents Marc Lipschultz, a co-founder of Owl Rock, and Michael Rees, founder of Dyal.
  • OWL's CFO is Alan Kirshenbaum, who also serves as chief operating officer of Owl Rock Advisers and Owl Rock Capital Corp. (NYSE:ORCC).
