JNJ highlights potential of IMBRUVICA as a first-line treatment for leukemia
May 20, 2021 1:51 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ), ABBVJNJ, ABBVBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +0.7%) updated results from a fixed-duration cohort of the Phase 2 CAPTIVATE study for IMBRUVICA-based combination regimen in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
- Jointly developed and commercialized by Janssen Biotech of JNJ and AbbVie (ABBV +1.0%) IMBRUVICA is a blocker of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) proteins which are believed to be important for the survival of certain cancer cells.
- 95% of patients treated with combined IMBRUVICA and Abbvie’s venetoclax were alive and progression-free at two years, the company said. Of those who achieved a complete response (CR), 89% had a durable CR of at least one year.
- The estimated 24-month progression-free survival (PFS) was 97% for patients with mutated IGHV.
- The results from CAPTIVATE study indicate the potential of “a once-daily, fixed-duration combination that can be administered in the outpatient setting for younger, fit patients,” according to Craig Tendler, a senior executive at Janssen Research & Development.
- In another trial named RESONATE-2 that evaluated single-agent IMBRUVICA in previously untreated CLL patients, at 6.5 years, 61% of patients treated with IMBRUVICA were alive and progression-free compared with 9% with chlorambucil, a chemotherapy used in CLL.
- However, the median PFS with IMBRUVICA has not been reached, the company said.
- First approved by the FDA in 2013 IMBRUVICA, is now indicated for six conditions including CLL with or without 17p deletion (del17p).
- The data will be presented at the upcoming 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.
- In January, Health Canada approved IMBRUVICA in combination with rituximab for patients with previously untreated CLL.
