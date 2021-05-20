JNJ highlights potential of IMBRUVICA as a first-line treatment for leukemia

May 20, 2021 1:51 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ), ABBVJNJ, ABBVBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +0.7%) updated results from a fixed-duration cohort of the Phase 2 CAPTIVATE study for IMBRUVICA-based combination regimen in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
  • Jointly developed and commercialized by Janssen Biotech of JNJ and AbbVie (ABBV +1.0%) IMBRUVICA is a blocker of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) proteins which are believed to be important for the survival of certain cancer cells.
  • 95% of patients treated with combined IMBRUVICA and Abbvie’s venetoclax were alive and progression-free at two years, the company said. Of those who achieved a complete response (CR), 89% had a durable CR of at least one year.
  • The estimated 24-month progression-free survival (PFS) was 97% for patients with mutated IGHV.
  • The results from CAPTIVATE study indicate the potential of “a once-daily, fixed-duration combination that can be administered in the outpatient setting for younger, fit patients,” according to Craig Tendler, a senior executive at Janssen Research & Development.
  • In another trial named RESONATE-2 that evaluated single-agent IMBRUVICA in previously untreated CLL patients, at 6.5 years, 61% of patients treated with IMBRUVICA were alive and progression-free compared with 9% with chlorambucil, a chemotherapy used in CLL.
  • However, the median PFS with IMBRUVICA has not been reached, the company said.
  • First approved by the FDA in 2013 IMBRUVICA, is now indicated for six conditions including CLL with or without 17p deletion (del17p).
  • The data will be presented at the upcoming 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.
  • In January, Health Canada approved IMBRUVICA in combination with rituximab for patients with previously untreated CLL.

  • #ASCO21

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.