Poshmark, Snap rise to day's highs on 'social shopping' team-up

May 20, 2021 1:56 PM ETPoshmark, Inc. (POSH), SNAPPOSH, SNAPBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Poshmark (POSH +11.5%) and Snap (SNAP +5%) are at session highs after the two confirm they're collaborating to bring social shopping to Snapchat.
  • That comes via "Poshmark Mini" - a "bite-sized social shopping experience of Poshmark" that lives inside Snapchat.
  • For example, the "Mini" will allow for Snapchat users to view "Posh Parties" or specific listings using Share to Camera/Share to Chat capabilities; for them to shop Poshmark's entire catalog; and to quickly see brands trending across Poshmark's community.
  • It will increase distribution and visibility of Poshmark sellers' listings to millions of Snapchat users, the companies say.
  • It's an outgrowth of Poshmark's early adoption of Snap Kit, which allowed its users to share and sell listings through Snapchat.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.