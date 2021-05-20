Poshmark, Snap rise to day's highs on 'social shopping' team-up
May 20, 2021
- Poshmark (POSH +11.5%) and Snap (SNAP +5%) are at session highs after the two confirm they're collaborating to bring social shopping to Snapchat.
- That comes via "Poshmark Mini" - a "bite-sized social shopping experience of Poshmark" that lives inside Snapchat.
- For example, the "Mini" will allow for Snapchat users to view "Posh Parties" or specific listings using Share to Camera/Share to Chat capabilities; for them to shop Poshmark's entire catalog; and to quickly see brands trending across Poshmark's community.
- It will increase distribution and visibility of Poshmark sellers' listings to millions of Snapchat users, the companies say.
- It's an outgrowth of Poshmark's early adoption of Snap Kit, which allowed its users to share and sell listings through Snapchat.